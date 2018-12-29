Flitcroft praises squad as Mansfield draw with Swindon to close in on record

Despite a below-par afternoon, Mansfield Town continue to home in on the club's all-time unbeaten record with today's 0-0 home draw with Swindon Town.

That made it 16 League Two games without defeat with just four more unbeaten games needed to equal the record set in 1976.

Boss David Flitcroft said:“I've not mentioned it to the players though I have read it in the press.

“Leadership is about passing on and those players don't need motivating every single day.

“They are motivated by their own personal performances which add to the team performance. “Winning becomes a part of your mentality and we have to keep doing the right things.”

Flitcroft said a strong wind and some overly-fussy refereeing from Trevor Kettle did not help his side today though was full of praise for his former club Swindon and their efforts.

“It was a difficult game with the wind. From the sidelines it probably looked calmer than it was in the centre of the pitch,” he said.

“There was a real wind into our goal in the first half and we struggled to get out at times. It benefited them as they have three quick players up front and they kept hooking the ball towards them.

“Second half we went for the jugular but were not as clinical in our work as have been.

“We did make opportunities but didn't make the most of them.

“But every credit to Swindon as they put bodies on the line today.”

He added: “I don't think we were quote at it today and I don't think we moved the ball as fluently as we can. I think the referee played a big part in that.

“It was messy – a lot of free kicks which almost suits an away team as it spoils the fluidity.”

However, Stags remain in the top three and now have the division's best defensive record which delighted the manager.

“One goal would have been enough for either side,” he said.

“Once you don't take those chances it is really important you keep that clean sheet and that has now given us the best defensive record in the league which pleases me as I'd argue with anyone that we are one of the most expansive, attacking teams to watch.

“I can't remember Conrad Logan having anything to do second half – it was one-way traffic. But it's difficult when they get bodies in front of the keeper. So credit to Swindon.

“We can still improve things. It's been a massive effort – but we are only halfway there.

“I have a group of players who want to improve and play for Mansfield Town and our supporters which is something really important to me as a manager and a person.”