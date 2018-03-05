Flitcroft’s ‘energy and positivity’ impresses Stags CEO Radford who issues rallying call to fans

David Flitcroft’s “energy and positivity” has impressed Stags CEO Carolyn Radford.

Mrs Radford, speaking ahead of the visit of Lincoln City to the One Call Stadium on Tuesday night, believes Flitcroft is the man to complete the club’s promotion push this season.

She has called on the Mansfield Town fanbase to turn out in their numbers in support of Flitcroft’s first game in charge of the Stags against the Imps tomorrow (7.45pm kick off).

And has urged the fans to give the new man at the helm a warm welcome.

Mrs Radford said: “He has walked into the building and brought such energy and positivity – he just knows what he wants and we know what he wants, and that’s promotion.

“Our supporters are the best in the land and we hope that they will come out in great numbers tomorrow to welcome David to the club as we continue our push for promotion.

“We all know the positive impact that a vociferous and encouraging home support can have on the players. Our supporters have made the difference between drawing and winning at One Call Stadium at points this season.

“We have the best fans ever and we just really need the support of everyone who has the Stags at heart – it’s vital now.”

Mansfield Town received a shock to the system last week when Steve Evans resigned as manager to take up the job at Peterborough United in League One - and that is the level Mrs Radford wants to see the Stags playing next season under new boss Flitcroft.

Flitcroft, 44, has experience having guided Bury to promotion from League Two in 2015 and, with Stags just two points off third spot and 12 games to go, they are well-placed to make a charge as the season reaches its climax.

“We had thousands of applications,” Mrs Radford said about the managerial vacancy.

“There were some real quality applicants as well and some tremendous CVs coming through, but I think for us we wanted someone who knew that we were at such a critical point at the moment and that we are still ‘project promotion’.

“We want to get into League One and there was only one man that could do it for us. We’ve literally worked solidly together and we’ve not stopped.

“We’ve got a vibrant, young, enthusiastic manager who I know is going to take us to the next level of where we need to be so John and I are absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to just crack on now.”

Stags’ clash with Lincoln is an all-ticket affair. Supporters wishing to purchase tickets in person or via telephone must do so before 5pm today (Monday). Tickets will be available to purchase online until midnight from www.stagstickets.co.uk.