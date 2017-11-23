Forest, Derby, West Brom, Leicester? Who has the best top flight record in the East Midlands?

Rivalries in the East Midlands are often fiercely contested - but who is the best club?

A new study has revealed which team in the region has the best record in English football’s top tier... ever! Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion are the highest ranked clubs in the East Midlands this season, but with Nottingham Forest and Derby County both boasting strong histories who will rank as the region’s top club?

League of Leagues is a brand new report which accumulates the playing records of all 65 English and Welsh clubs that have played in England’s top-flight to discover new trends, broken down by region, managerial impact, relegation, expenditure and in-game statistics.

