Former Hucknall Sports footballer pens contract extension at Nottingham Forest

Defender Joe Worrall says he has "peace of mind" after penning a new long-term contract at Nottingham Forest.

The former Hucknall Sports youth footballer, who is closing in on 100 appearances for the Reds, has signed a four-and-a-half year deal to remain at the City Ground.

The 23-year-old has become an integral part of Sabri Lamouchi's side this season at the heart of the Forest defence, as the Reds target promotion from the Championship.

Worrall said: "I am over the moon.

"It is something that I have wanted to do for a couple of months so to get it finally done has given me peace of mind until the end of the season.

"I now have one thing to focus on and that is to win as many games as possible.

"We have 14 games left so now I have got my situation out of the way I can focus on pushing up the league.

"When you say it, it makes me smile.

"It is a proud day for me and is something that you dream of when a young lad, to play for such a big football club and so far I have played a number of games this season and over the years.

"To commit myself for another four-and-a-half years is fantastic and I just want to thank everyone involved."

Worrall joined the club aged 14 and made his first team debut in the 2016-17 season.

He has captained club and country at various ages, lifting the Toulon Tournament trophy for England U20s.