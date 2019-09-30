Former Mansfield Town boss Stuart Watkiss asks angry fans to respect under-fire boss John Dempster

Former Mansfield Town boss Stuart Watkiss has called on angry Stags fans to show some respect to under-fire boss John Dempster after his poor start to the season.

Watkiss knows only too well how hard and lonely the job can be and Stags were again booed from the field after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Plymouth with Dempster subjected to more vile personal abuse.

A growing number of fans now believe Dempster is not the man for the job, but Watkiss took to Facebook to say: “This is not a post debating on whether the manager should be sacked or not.

“I’m in Bangladesh working, and as always, I’m following Stags results and comments from many supporters on Facebook and this forum.

“I just want to say from personal experience and someone who’s managed this great club that no one will be feeling as low as the manager is right now. I absolutely promise you that.

“As much as every fan loves their club, and as much as fans are frustrated and angry, I cannot put into words how you feel as the manager.

“It’s the loneliest place in the world after you get beat.

“I remember only too well how I felt if things didn’t go as planned on a Saturday, and how I felt when I finally did get relieved of my duties

“I was absolutely devastated - and I mean devastated. The football club meant everything to me

“So please please show the manager some respect.”

Watkiss added: “He’s not a bad man - just a man who’s doing his absolute best to try and get some results, and do his absolute best for MTFC.

“If he does start to get results then brilliant, but if he’s not the man for the job please show him some humility and kindness and be aware of his feelings and those of his loved ones

“This man has served the club brilliantly over the years

“I don’t know John Dempster personally, I only know the situation he finds himself in at this moment in time

“Let’s all hope and pray that things start to improve for everyone connected to the club. Best wishes to all.”

Former Stags winger Kevin Kent backed Watkiss’ comments, adding: “Spot on.

“The manager needs the fans and the players back fit - most have been missing.

“They will take a few games to click - the signs were there at Port Vale. Keep the faith! Maynard is the class act sadly missed.”