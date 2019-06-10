Former Mansfield Town legend Matt Green released just six months into his Salford City contract

Former Mansfield Town legend Matt Green is without a club after being released by Football League newcomers Salford City.

Green was snapped up on a two and a half year deal from Lincoln City in December and helped get Salford into the League for the first time in their history only to find himself released after just six months there.

The 32-year-old scored six times in 26 games for Lincoln before signing for Salford for an undisclosed fee.

He then scored four times in 21 outings for the Ammies, but his season ended on a low note as he was sent off for two bookable offences in the final National League game, missing their play-off semi-final and then overlooked for the play-off final victory at Wembley.

Green has had two spells with the Stags, his goals helping them back into the Football League in 2013, and he is currently the club’s sixth highest all-time league goalscorer with 80 league goals in his two spells and 86 in all competitions.