Former Nottingham Forest, Chesterfield and Mansfield Town striker Craig Westcarr leaves Matlock Town

Matlock Town have terminated the contract of striker Craig Westcarr by mutual consent.

The 34-year-old, who played for Nottingham Forest, Notts County, Chesterfield and Mansfield Town in his Football League days, had joined the Gladiators on a dual registration basis last September.

After a fruitful start to his time at Matlock he was awarded a contract until the end of the coming season and finished as top scorer for Town with 16 goals.

However, the goals dried up in the latter part of the season and new manager Steve Kittrick said he did not have Westcarr in his plans for the coming campaign.

“It was decided to terminate Craig’s contract in the best interests of everyone” said Gladiators chairman Tom Wright.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Wiley has signed for the coming season.

Captain Adam Yates has also agreed terms to remain at the Gladiators after discussions with Kittrick.