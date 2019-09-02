Forward Arvin Appiah seals Spain switch from Nottingham Forest to UD Almeria

Arvin Appiah has left Nottingham Forest to join Spanish side UD Almeria for a reported £8 million.

The 18-year-old has made just one appearance for the club this season, in the EFL Cup win over Fleetwood Town.

A product of the Nigel Doughty Academy, and an England age group international, Appiah leaves having made eight appearances for the Reds overall.

The forward broke into the first team under Aitor Karanka last season, scoring on his debut against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, midfielder Liam Bridcutt has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan until January.