Four-goal hero Jimmy Knowles shoots down Port Vale for Mansfield Town reserves

Striker Jimmy Knowles stole the show as he netted four goals in Mansfield Town’s 4-1 home Central League reserves win over port Vale at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena this afternoon.

The Stags, who included two young trialists towards next season, broke through on 40 minutes when ex-Forest youngster Knowles crashed home a half-volley at the far post from a corner.

On 57 minutes he doubled his tally as he won the ball just inside the Vale half and raced forward to finish expertly.

Then on 75 minutes Knowles secured his hat-trick with a cool one-on-one finish.

Toby Edser’s well-taken free kick pulled one back for Vale with six minutes to go, but Knowles had the final say in stoppage time as he netted at the near post to punish a poor Vale throw-in.

STAGS RESERVES: Wilson, A. Walker, Wilder, Bircumshaw, Trialist 1, Chisholm, Gooden (O’Sullivan 88), Ward, Knowles, Trialist 2 (Sinclair 76), Fielding. Subs not used: Marrs, Tague, Sarson.