Nottingham Forest slipped up once again on Saturday as Blackburn Rovers ran out 2-1 winners at the City Ground.

The result leaves Forest in 11th place, eight points off the play-off places with four games to play.

It was a third consecutive defeat for Forest, Joe Rothwell and Danny Graham netting in the first-half to give Rovers a 2-0 half-time lead.

Elliott Bennett diverted Ryan Yates' header into his own net in the second-half, but Forest were unable to claim an equaliser.