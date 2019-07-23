Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday chase Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

Latest news from around the Championship (23rd July 2019).

Fulham are chasing Spurs midfielder Josh Onomah, who Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be keen on re-signing on another loan deal. (Daily Telegraph)

West Brom have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon winger Matheus Pereira, with his club demanding a £9m fee. (Express & Star)

Leeds defender Vurnon Anita looks set to leave the club this summer, with Greek side Panathanikos and a host of MLS sides interested. (The 72)

Derby County have been linked with PSV Eindhoven midfielder Bart Ramselaar, who has three senior caps for the Netherlands. (Derbyshire Live)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be keen on Rotherham defender Clark Robinson, but face fierce from Queens Park Rangers. (Sky Sports)

Millwall have reportedly failed in their attempts to sign former Hull City ace Frazier Campbell, with the free agent uninterested in joining the club. (The Sun)

Reading are said to be targeting striker Ross McCormack, who is likely to finally leave Aston Villa permanently this summer. (Reading Chronicle)

Leeds United are believed to have upped their efforts to sign Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers, amid keen interest from Celtic. (Football Insider)

Middlesbrough are understood have taken ex-Sunderland defender Alex Storey on as a trialist, as they look to find a replacement for Aden Flint. (Sunderland Echo)