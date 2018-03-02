Futcher impressed at Stags’ progress since he played there

New Mansfield Town assistant manager Ben Futcher is surprised and delighted to see how much the club has progressed since he was there as a player.

The 36-year-old former defender had a three-month loan spell from Bury with the Stags in the Conference back in 2011 when he played 13 times and scored one goal.

He said: “I had a brief spell on loan here six or seven years ago and I was just saying to the chairman how much it’s changed – how much it’s developed and moved forward

“It’s a fantastic place to be. When the gaffer told me about the interest, I said if you get that place rocking it’s a fantastic place to be and play football.

“With the squad it’s got, it’s going to be an exciting end to the season.”

Futcher continued: “It’s not just on the pitch, it’s off the pitch as well.

“There is a training ground getting built, there’s talk of a hotel, it’s fantastic.

“We’ve been in this morning and you can see the energy already, trying to get a training session on in five inches of snow!

“We’ve been made to feel really, really welcome.

“The feeling of warmth and that we are really wanted here is fantastic. We can’t wait to get started.”