Since the transfer window was implemented in the 2002/3 season, Stags have signed 17 players on the January ‘Deadline Day’, some who have gone on to be fans’ favourites or even cult heroes, and others whose impression may not be as long-lasting.
See if you can remember any of those players Stags have signed on this corresponding day.
1. 2003 - Junior Mendes (St Mirren, free)
Mendes enjoyed a good spell with Stags, making 57 league appearances. After a long playing career he's now a sports scientist working with St Mirren.
Photo: Getty
2. 2006 - Jon D'Laryea (Man City, nominal fee)
D'Laryea had initially been on loan with Mansfield, impressing enough to earn a permanent deal on Deadline Day and going on to play over 150 times for Stags. He's still playing, now with AFC Mansfield.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. 2009 - Scott Gardner (unattached, free)
Full-back Gardner had left Leeds United and signed as a free agent. Made 12 appearances but injury soon curtailed his career. He's now coach of Leeds' U18 side.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. 2009 - Gianluca Havern (unattached, free)
Signed for Stags after an initial trial period. Would only make four appearances though before moving to Stockport, also featuring over 150 times for Altrincham. Now at Bradford Park Avenue.
Photo: Mark Thompson