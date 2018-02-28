GALLERY: Steve Evans - never a dull moment!

Love him or hate home, Steve Evans is never less than entertaining.

Former Mansfield Town boss Evans moved the managerial dug-outs over in front of the Ian Greaves Stand at the One Call Stadium to help with the atmosphere this season.

It certainly helped with the theatrical spectacle of being at the games as he and assistant Paul Raynor jumped around and raged at players, officials and almost every incident over the 90 minutes.

Here are a selection of photographs from his brief but passionate and spectacular reign in the Mansfield Town hot seat before last night’s shock resignation to take over at Peterborough United.

