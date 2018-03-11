Gary Rowett criticises referee after Derby County’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest

Frustrated Derby boss Gary Rowett claims referee Jeremy Simpson denied his side the chance to beat Nottingham Forest.

The East Midlands derby ended goal-less for the first time at the City Ground since 1906.

But Rowett was left angry at the referee for sending off Tom Huddlestone after he received his second booking for bringing down Lee Tomlin.

“We have lost the chance to win the game after the sending off,” he said. “It was not the right decision and it cost us the chance to win the game at the end.

“I am not saying the ref did it on purpose, but it was a big decision that was incorrect.

“Someone makes a mistake and now I cannot appeal it and have lost a player. I think that is completely wrong.

“Lee Tomlin is a terrific player, it is up the ref to deal with it. Tomlin buys really good fouls in the final third, he is doing his job for his team and I have no problem with that.

“The reality at the minute is that we are not getting the breaks that we deserve.

“This is a massive massive game, Let’s be honest, this is Forest’s last big game of the season, every one of our games now is a massive game,

“We have got to be allowed the chance to win the game, it is made more frustrating at this stage of the season.”

The points leaves Derby just four points inside the play-off places as their stuttering form goes on.

The Rams were denied a winner on the stroke of half-time following two brilliant saves by Costel Pantilimon to David Nugent and Tom Lawrence.

It was a performance which left Rowett full of praise for his side.

He added: “We were the better team for the 90 minutes and created by far the better chances.

“Forest haven’t had a shot on goal and at the end they were really happy with a clean sheet and a draw.

“We have had some good chances to win the game, we could have shown more quality at times and make better decisions.

“I cannot fault my players today for the way they have handled things, they were excellent.

“We have had two draws at the City Ground where we were the better team, It was an excellent performance.”