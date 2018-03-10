Goalscorer Hemmings laments missed opportunity to gain crucial points

Mansfield Town striker Kane Hemmings bagged his 10th goal of the season but described today's 1-1 home draw with Colchester United as a missed opportunity.

Stags are three points off the top three with 10 games to go after a third successive 1-1 home draw and Hemmings said: “It was a massive opportunity and we've lost ground on people again.

“We want one of those automatic promotion spots and you can't keep drawing games. We need to start winning.

“It's nice to get a goal, but it's irrelevant after the game.

“We should be winning games like that and putting teams away. That's three successive home games that have finished 1-1.

“We've not been beaten again but we need to be winning and we probably didn't do enough to win today.

“I think we pressed them well in the first half but didn't create many opportunities and then second half they were probably the more dominant team.”

On his first half goal that put Stags in charge, he said:“I just gambled, thinking Rosey (Danny Rose) is going to win the flick-on.

“He didn't but it still came through and I don't the keeper was ever getting there really.

“I just got myself in there and got the goal.

“I want to score as many as I can. Hopefully there will be more to come.”

Stags now prepare to head to promotion rivals and neighbours Notts County on Saturday and Hemmings said: “Saturday is a massive game. It speaks for itself.

“I am sure we will have a massive away following and we've already beaten them once this season which will take positives from.

“We'll go there and do out best and hopefully get the points.”