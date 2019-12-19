Grantham seals a point, but it's as you were for Basford United

Basford United head into the Christmas period sitting comfortably in third place in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Last weekend saw the sides in second to fifth place all face one another whilst leaders South Shields were in FA Trophy action.

United travelled to the North West to take on fourth-placed Warrington Town, whilst second-placed Lancaster City hosted Stalybridge Celtic, in fifth.

But on a weekend when there was a chance to reel in South Shields it ended up as you were, with both games ending in draws.

Lancaster and Stalybridge ended goalless, whilst a second-half goal from Courey Grantham cancelled out Jack Dunn’s stunning first-half strike to earn Basford a point.

The game started quickly with both sides having chances.

Ceiron Keane saw a tame header saved for the visitors while Dunn, who had been booked for simulation, saw a good effort turned away following a great save from Kieran Preston.

Preston again came to the rescue on 25 minutes, Jack Mackreth’s curling effort from long range hitting the post.

The rebound fell to Ben Garrity eight yards out.

However, but Preston somehow managed to palm his shot away for a corner.

It took a moment of magic to put the hosts ahead.

Dunn picked the ball up on the halfway line, before unleashing a shot from 30 yards out, which left Preston rooted to the spot.

Early in the second half, Stef Galinski came close to levelling the scores, but his powerful header from inside the six-yard box was somehow stopped on the line by Warrington keeper Tony McMillan.

The hosts then had several half chances but failed to test Preston, with Dunn curling their best chance over the bar after Brad Gascoigne glanced a corner over the bar for the visitors.

Basford continued to put the hosts under pressure and in the 79th minute that pressure paid off.

Keane found space on the edge of the penalty area and picked out Grantham, who guided his header out of the reach of McMillan and into the back of the net.

The visitors continued to force the issue but were unable to call McMillian into any real work before Dixon saw a late header drift wide of the post as the two sides ended level.

