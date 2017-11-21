Graves closing in on front man

Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves could have a new striker in his ranks for when the Yellows next take to the pitch - but remains patient in his pursuit of the right player.

Graves has been in the market for a new front man for more than a month following summer signing Shaun Smith’s departure for Central Midlands rivals Sherwood Colliery.

Smith’s exit hasn’t knocked Hucknall off their stride as the Yellows continue to lead the CMFL South Division with a 3-1 win over Aslockton & Orston on Saturday.

And now Graves is closing in on a hitman to bolster his attacking arsenal ahead of their trip to Matlock Town Reserves on Saturday 2nd December.

Graves said: “I’m in talks with one player and I’ll be speaking to him again. If it’s a football ambition then he couldn’t do any better than playing for Hucknall.

“We’ll see how this one pans out but we do have other irons in the fire. In one respect, we’ve got a fortnight before we play again so we’ve time.”

Ben Jones got the first at Aslockton before Joe Atkinson doubled the visitors’ lead and Jamie Crawford rounded off a comfortable win before a late consolation from the hosts.

“Our goals really do come from all over the park,” said Graves. “Two defenders scored on Saturday as well as a front man. What I would say is an out-and-out goalscorer would have a field day with us.

“It’s not like we’re panicking about anything. We’ve got to bring the right player in and it’s got to be the right player for Hucknall as well, but a 20-goal striker gives you a better chance.”

The victory on Saturday extended Hucknall’s winning run in the league to six and saw them move six points clear at the top of the table from second placed Sherwood.

Graves added: “I thought it was a good performance on a very tight and narrow pitch. The goals appeared to be a lot smaller than we’re used to and the ground was a bit boggy as well so it could have been a tricky game.

“We started at a good tempo and could have made it a lot more comfortable than what it was again. But we won; three goals, three points and it keeps the league run going so we’re happy with that.

“We’ve got no game this Saturday but the reserves have got a cup match so one or two of the lds who are eligible for that will want a run out with them.”