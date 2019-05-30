Graves not expecting major squad alterations

Andy Graves says he’s happy with the Hucknall Town side he’s already got but hasn’t ruled out new faces once the 2019/20 season edges closer.

Only skipper Dave Leak has left the club in the close season and Graves expects to keep the rest of his title-winning squad together.

But he knows that one or two faces will be needed, once the right players become available.

He said: “It’s hard at the moment because players are holding out for the right deals and that’s often the case right into the first few weeks of the season.

“Obviously we don’t have a playing budget here so lads have to be willing to come here for the right reasons.

“But we are not in a panic to make any signings. I’m happy with the squad we’ve got. Despite losing Dave Leak we have Aaron Short who came in from Eastwood late in the season as an able replacement.”

Graves added that he expects a very competitive East Midlands Counties League next season, particularly if more promotion places are up for grabs due to restructuring.

He said: “The rumours are that four will go up but I’ve not seen that confirmed anywhere yet.

“That will mean a lot of clubs will see it as a great chance to go up and will probably throw money at it accordingly, and while we won’t be doing that we still expect to be competitive.”