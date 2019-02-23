Hamilton keen to maintain promotion push after Forest Green win

CJ Hamilton said the Mansfield Town players will dig in and try to keep the promotion push going, despite losing 21-goal star Tyler Walker to suspension.

Stags are awaiting the referee's report to see why he was red-carded in stoppage time in today's crucial 1-0 home win over Forest Green Rovers.

Walker had already netted the winner on 69 minutes and Hamilton said: “He will be a massive loss.

“You've seen how many goals he's scored.

“But I think we can dig him out, put on some performances for him and get the points for him.

“We need to aim for back-to-back home wins now next Saturday.”

Stags sparkled again today against Rovers after two successive defeats and a dire display at Notts County last week.

Hamilton said: “Last week's performance wasn't the best, so we said we needed to put that right today and we did.

“I loved every minute of today. Everybody enjoyed playing at home and giving the fans the football that they like.

“I really enjoyed the first half though second half we kind of half-stopped switching the ball about as much, but getting the victory was the main thing.

“Everyone played at a higher tempo and we pressed all over the pitch. Everyone was looking for the ball and making angles.”

He added: “It's always good to bounce back after two defeats. The main thing today was to get the three points and keep pushing up towards the top.

“Everyone is buzzing with the win and the way we played.”