Hatchet buried from past quarrels for former Stags bosses

Guiseley manager Paul Cox said past fall-outs with assistant Adam Murray while at Mansfield Town were long forgotten as the pair prepared to return to their former club for Sunday’s FA Cup tie.

Cox famously fell out with Murray when he was his assistant at Mansfield and Murray ended up going out on loan to play at non-League clubs Rainworth MW and Worksop Town in 2013.

However, reunited again, Cox said the hatchet had been firmly buried, explaining: “I have always kept in touch – we never stopped communicating.

“Adam became available, we sat and had a chat, and it’s a positive appointment for the football club.

“Like anyone, am I the same person as I was four years ago? I think I am a little bit older, wiser and longer in the tooth, and I think Adam is the same.

“At some point you have to look at the positives and negatives and one thing I don’t like to do is look back. I always like to look forward.

“We had some tremendous success when we were at Mansfield and we have both evolved and have more of an understanding of each other as we’ve got that bit older.

“If we can achieve half the things at Guiseley that we did at Mansfield it would be fantastic.”