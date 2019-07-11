Hayden White making good progress on fitness bid for Mansfield Town’s big kick-off.

Mansfield Town are hopeful thrilling defender Hayden White will be fit in time for the start of the new season.

White has been recovering from a broken ankle, sustained at Colchester in January, and boss John Dempster said: “Hayden has had a really positive 10 days in Portugal.

“There have been times where we’ve had to pull him out of some of the more physical work over there just to manage his load.

“It’s important we don’t pick up any soft tissue injuries with him.

WHITE OVERCOMES DARK DAYS IN TOUGH FIGHT FOR FITNESS



“Some of his performances in the small-sided games and in the 11 v 11s were outstanding.

“He is a really bubbly character around the place, so it’s great to see him with a smile on his face and heading in the right direction.”

A scan also revealed no serious damage to Alex MacDonald’s knee after he flew home early from the pre-season training camp and Dempster added: “Alex will be introduced back into training over the next few days.”

However, things are moving much slower with striker Craig Davies, who missed much of last season with a knee problem which is still not 100 per cent right, despite staying at home instead of joining his team mates in Portugal.

“Craig has had a good 10 days working with academy physio,” said Dempster.

“He is continuing his rehab but it’s a bit of a slow process. It’s been a frustrating time for Craig.

“We’re looking forward to getting him back sooner than later, but it’s one of those injuries that can’t be rushed.

“He is being monitored closely by the medical team and I will sit down with Craig again to discuss where he feels he is at as well as receiving feedback from the medical team.”