Heanor Town hammer Hucknall in promotion six-pointer

Heanor Town secured a crucial three points in stunning fashion on Saturday as they overcame promotion rivals Hucknall 4-0 at the Town Ground.

A rampant Heanor fed off defensive mistakes in clinical fashion and in the end it could and should have been more against a Hucknall side that produced an out-of-character performance.

Hucknall started brightly enough and had decent possession in the first 15 minutes but the home side scored on 16 minutes as the ball was given away in midfield and the pace of the Heanor forwards outdid the defence, Tristan Matthews applying the finish past Jablonski.

This set the tone for the rest of the match, Heanor making the most of Hucknall's mistakes.

Hucknall did respond well to the opening goal with both Matt Brian and Michael Banister just off target and then a golden chance to draw level was wasted as Jamie Crawford blasted over from close range.

Hucknall were made to pay just before half-time as a suicidal ball across their own penalty box was intercepted and Jon Jebbison was on hand to blast home.

It was Heanor who scored the next goal on the hour mark when Kyle Daley got in behind the defence and slid the ball home, although there was a hint of a handball as he did so but the referee didn’t spot an offence.

The home side by this point had the game won and Hucknall's heads were down. Mathews scored his second and Heanor's fourth on 64 minutes when they cleared from a corner and sent Jebbison through on goal, the Canadian drawing the goalkeeper before squaring to Matthews who netted his second.

Hucknall keeper Jablonksi saved a late penalty from the hosts who also missed some good late openings but their points were comfortably in the bag.

Heanor: Pierrepont, Richie-Smith, Horne, Craddock, Roulston (C), Thornberry, Matthews, Ball (Lytham), Jebbison (Hazeldine), Debrouwer (Carlisle), Daley. Subs not used: Birks, Tansley.

Hucknall: Jablonski, Jenkins (Maxwell), Br own, Phillips, Short (C), Sims, Crawford (Danso), Banister, Brian (Nelson), Ashurst, Butler. Sub not used: Hubbard.