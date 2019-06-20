Here's who Nottingham Forest will begin the 2019/20 season against

Nottingham Forest will kick off the new season at home to West Brom on 3rd August in front of the tv cameras

It marks a tough start to the season with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United the following weekend.

The first East Midlands derby of the season takes place on Saturday 9th November at The City Ground with the return fixture at Pride Park currently scheduled for Saturday 4th April.

Forest's festive fixtures consist of an away game at Hull City on Boxing Day, a home clash with Wigan Athletic on Sunday 29th December and a New Year's Day meeting with Blackburn Rovers at The City Ground.

The final few weeks of the season see Forest host Fulham on Good Friday, travel to Preston North End on Easter Monday before the final game of the 2019-20 campaign takes place at The City Ground against Stoke City on Saturday 2nd May.

Check out the full fixture list here