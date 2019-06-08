Here’s who will be in charge of Hucknall Town’s new development squad

Hucknall Town Football Club have unveiled the management and coaching team that will be responsible for the new development squad that replaces their reserves.

A joint management of Kev Randall and Rob Woolridge will be backed up by coaches Josh Henry and Simon Weatherall.

Randall has managed the Hucknall Town Sunday team to considerable success especially last season winning the Notts FA Senior Sunday Trophy.

He also has experience in developing good young players having been successful with the development academy at Carlton Town.

Rob Wooldridge joins the club after success at Basford Utd, guiding the U16’s to the Notts Youth League Division One Championship last season.

Josh Henry and Simon Weatherall are no strangers to the Hucknall Town,

Henry was part of their successful league cup winning side and recognised for giving 100 percent commitment which along with his expert knowledge on nutrition and fitness will be invaluable.

Weatherall worked along side Darren Jubb helping with last seasons reserves and his knowledge and experience will again be invaluable to the new management.

Any 16, 17 or 18 year olds looking to play at a good standard and develop their football within a successful and well run step 6 club are invited to attend the first pre-season session at the clubs ground on Wednesday 24th June @ 7.00pm, Watnall road Hucknall NG15 6EY or email hucknalltownfootballclub@gmail.com to register your interest.