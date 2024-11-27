2 . Bulwell Hall

Ladies on the golf links at Bulwell Hall Park in . John Newton built the new Bulwell Hall in 1770 and it was first called Pye Wipe Hall (the old hall was known as Bulwell Wood Hall, and was situated at Hempshill). He died on November 13th 1820. His son, who should have acquired the estate, died twelve days later on the 25th. Upon the death of these, his grandfather and uncle, the Rev Alfred Padley acquired the state and hall by will. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images