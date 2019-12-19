Hilton humdinger and defensive masterclass earns victory for Linby

Linby produced a defensive masterclass to keep out a very lively Rowsley 86 outfit on Saturday.

James Hallam was twice denied for the hosts before the only goal of the game arrived on 17 minutes.

Hallam was fouled 26 yards from goal and up stepped 16-year-old Tom Hilton to plant a beautiful free kick into the top corner, giving Rhodes no chance.

As the first half progressed Rowsley started to play some good football going forward and almost equalised as Tim Baker's 20-yard shot came back off the post.

After the break, Noah Evans brought a smart save from Jack Leverton before a Linby counter attack released Hilton to go one-on-one, but he lifted his shot over the bar.

Andy Roome's free kick was parried onto the post by Leverton before Evans' follow-up was cleared off the line by James Duncan.

The visitors lost their discipline late on as Baker was sent off for dissent in the 80th minute, eight minutes later Adam Kay seeing red for a bad tackle on Linby substitute Brad Lathall.

The result moved Linby up to second in the Central Midlands League South Division before Sherwood Collieries Reserves leapfrogged them to go top in midweek.

Linby travel to second place Clay Cross Town on Saturday.

TOWN: Leverton, Saunders, Fells, Tring, Duncan, Cunningham, Everton (Shooter 65), F. Hallam (Lathall 54), J. Hallam, O’Dowd, Hilton (Gillan 70).

Man of the Match: Danny Tring.