Home setback for Hucknall Town as early double wins it for Newark Town

Hucknall Town aim to quickly return to winning ways at home to Deeping Rangers this weekend after a 2-1 home loss to Newark Town on Saturday – only a second defeat in this calendar year.

The Yellows failed to recover from a two-goal blast inside nine minutes and manager Tris Whitman said: “It was a disappointing result after such a good performance the previous week.

“We made a number of changes to give players opportunities and manage the squad.

“We started really brightly and looked threatening in the opening minutes, but fell behind to two quick goals which really unsettled us for a period.

Hucknall boss Tris Whitman - pleased with performance, despite home defeat.

“This led to us going more direct which suited the opposition and we struggled to control the game.

"We started to control things towards the break and I felt if we played to our identity we could have got back into the game during the second half.

“At the break, we reminded the players to play our game and dominate the ball and also to be be more aggressive out of possession.”

He added: “We started the second half much more positively but struggled to really create anything significant. This is something we’ve found recently when teams sit off and make it hard for us to break them down.

“We did find a breakthrough, but it was too late in the game and Newark managed the final minutes really well.

“ Overall it was a frustrating result, but I was relatively pleased with the performance.

“We just need to ensure we remain true to our own playing style and become a little more ruthless in both boxes.

“This week we will be focusing training on these two elements of our game as we prepare for Saturdays game at home to Deeping.”

After their emphatic 6-1 victory over Melton Town, Yellows were stung early on last Saturday by Richie Ingham on four minutes and then a Louis Czerwak penalty against his old club five minutes later after a handball.

The response was too little too late through a late own goal, courtesy of a cross from substitute Solace Uyi-Olaye on 87 minutes.

Though the result didn’t go their way, Hucknall did welcome a number of visitors through their Non-League Day special offers which resulted in a pleasing attendance of 327, of which they hope to see a number of those new visitors returning between now and the end of the season.