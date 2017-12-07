Honours even at Crawley for the Stags

It is very much honours even down the years at Crawley as Stags head back down to the Broadfield Stadium for only the sixth time this weekend.

Both sides have enjoyed two victories there while last season’s final game of the season there end in a 2-2 draw – a result that saw Mansfield Town’s faint hopes of sneaking into the end of season play-offs finally extinguished.

Danny Rose and Ben Whiteman twice put the visitors in front as they dominated the first half hour. But Crawley twice levelled and came closest to winning it.

In the end it didn’t matter as neither Carlisle nor Blackpool slipped up and held onto the final play-offs spots, Stags finishing four points outside in 12th place.

Their first ever visit to Broadfield was back in September 2008 in their first season in the Conference when a 2-1 defeat saw a Crawley side, managed by a certain Steve Evans, leapfrog Stags at the top of the table, Gary Silk pulling back a goal with 11 minutes to go for a thrilling finish.

Jake Speight and Paul Heckingbottom secured a 2-0 win there the next season, Crawley winning by the same margin in 2010/11.

With Crawley in the League, they met again in January 2016, a Chris Beardsley heading securing a 1-0 victory.