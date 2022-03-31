Chesterfield have the fourth highest number of fans at games this season.

How Chesterfield's total crowds compare with Wrexham, Notts County, Stockport County, Grimsby Town and the rest of the National League

Chesterfield are one of the biggest and best supported team in the National League.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:08 pm

But just how many people have actually attended Spireites home games this season and how does it compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the attendance league table, with their total crowd and average attendance.

1. Wrexham

Total crowd: 124,271 Average: 8,285

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

2. Notts County

Total crowd: 113,400 Average: 6,671

Photo: Getty Images

3. Stockport County

Total crowd: 111,320 Average crowd: 6,548

Photo: Getty Images

4. Chesterfield

Total crowd: 109,538 Average: 6,085

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

