But just how many people have actually attended Spireites home games this season and how does it compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?
Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the attendance league table, with their total crowd and average attendance.
1. Wrexham
Total crowd: 124,271 Average: 8,285
2. Notts County
Total crowd: 113,400 Average: 6,671
3. Stockport County
Total crowd: 111,320 Average crowd: 6,548
4. Chesterfield
Total crowd: 109,538 Average: 6,085
