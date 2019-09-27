How close did Mansfield Town's Nicky Maynard come to joining Plymouth Argyle?

Ryan Lowe has admitted he held discussions with striker Nicky Maynard about a possible move to Plymouth Argyle this summer.

Maynard scored 21 goals for Lowe’s Bury when they clinched promotion from League Two last season.

Lowe then took up his post at Argyle in June, amid the financial crisis at Bury which eventually led to them being expelled from the EFL.

Maynard, 32, also moved on from Bury to Mansfield Town at the start of July.

Lowe will take his Argyle side to play Mansfield at Field Mill on Saturday, but it is not clear whether Maynard will be in the Stags’ squad or not.

He has missed the last two matches due to injury so it seems unlikely he will start the game.

Lowe brought five players with him to Argyle from Bury over the summer and he was linked with a few others - Maynard among them.

Ahead of the trip to Mansfield, Lowe spoke about his former Crewe Alexandra team-mate, who played in the Premier League for Cardiff City, and whether he had tried to sign him this summer.

Lowe said: “We had discussions, but he has got a family. We didn’t get to the point where it was a yeah or a no. It was a conversation.

“What you have got to understand is that I’m good friends with Nicky from my Crewe days.

“I spoke to him on a regular basis when he was playing in the Premier League, when he was playing in the Championship.

“I obviously brought him to Bury and reignited his career a little bit for him.

“Yeah, there were discussions but I ain’t going to force anyone to come anywhere. The club sells itself, as I have said before, and the players that come to me I was happy with.

“He chose to move to Mansfield on a free transfer. That was his call and I don’t begrudge that really.”

Maynard has so far made seven starts for Mansfield and scored two goals.

When asked how good Maynard had been for Bury, Lowe replied: “Just as good as everyone else.

“Yeah, he scored 20 goals but he was just as good as Danny Mayor, Callum McFadzean, Will Aimson, Jay O’Shea, Dom Telford, Byron Moore.”

Mansfield, like Argyle, were among the pre-season favourites for promotion from League Two.

Like Argyle also, they have had a disappointing start to the campaign under manager John Dempster.

The 36-year-old replaced David Flitcroft in May, shortly after the Stags’ League Two play-off semi-final defeat to Newport County, as he stepped up from the role of academy manager.

Mansfield are in 19th position in the table after a 2-2 draw at port Vale last Saturday, two points behind Argyle.

Lowe said: “John has gone in there. He’s another young manager who has been given an opportunity.

“He’s trying to do it the right way but he will be saying the same thing, it just doesn’t happen overnight.

“I think he has brought in six or seven players in himself. Sometimes it takes time to gel.”

He added: “We will be going to Mansfield full of confidence, creating chances and hoping to get points.”

