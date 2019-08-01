How does Mansfield Town's opening day record rank amongst English clubs?

Mansfield Town open their Sky Bet League Two campaign on Saturday at Newport County.

It's a tough first fixture, but can the Stags be guided by the helping hand of history when it comes to their opening day record?

A new study has reviewed the results of each of England’s 92 Premier League and Football League clubs from their opening day matches over the last decade and has found that Mansfield have the 33rd best record in the country, having won four of their last ten fixtures on day one.

They have taken 15 points from those games, including three against the same opponents, Newport, at the One Call Stadium last season.

The study, carried out by Betoclock.com, found that Manchester City have the best record, picking up 28 out of 30 points available.

They found that City have won nine games from their round one fixtures over the last ten years, more than any other club in the Premier League and Football League. Manchester United (24 points), Chelsea (23), MK Dons (21) and Peterborough (21) make up the rest of the top five.

Alongside the Citizens, fellow Premier League club Watford and Championship side Derby County are the only other teams not to lose an opening day fixture in the last decade.

The worst record belongs to Bristol City, who have taken just four points from their last ten opening day games, ahead of Newcastle, Carlisle, Stoke (all six) and Newcastle United with seven.

A spokesperson for Betoclock.com commented: “While it’s no surprise to see both Manchester clubs and Chelsea at the top, seeing MK Dons and Peterborough United in the top five shows that the Premier League’s best teams aren’t necessarily the ones that have a good start to the season. Despite sitting third in the rankings, Chelsea face a tough opening day fixture away to Manchester United who are one place above them in second”.

