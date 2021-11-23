Stags racked up another run and here is how the players rated

How Mansfield Town's players rated against Scunthorpe

Stags iFollow commentator Martin Shaw has given his verdict on how the Mansfield players perfomed against Scunthorpe.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:38 am
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:59 am

Check out his ratings and see if you agree.

1. Nathan Bishop

7 - I don’t really think he could have done much about conceding the penalty. One good save and stayed big and strong from a shot from a tight angle.

2. Elliott Hewitt

7.5 Good game at right back. One superb back-heel on the touchline.

3. John-Joe O'Toole

7 - Hippolyte got between him and Hawkins for the penalty, then Loft got between them for his chance shortly afterwards. Very solid after that.

4. Oli Hawkins

Oli Hawkins 7 - Hippolyte got between him and O’Toole for the penalty, then Loft got between them for his chance shortly afterwards. Very solid after that.

Mansfield TownMansfieldStags
