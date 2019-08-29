Hucknall boss Andy Graves calls for fans’ support

Andy Graves says the reaction of some Hucknall Town fans to the Yellows’ 3-3 draw at home to Eastwood on Monday was disappointing.

Town were 3-1 up before being pegged back thanks to a last minute own goal, leading to some players receiving what Graves described as verbal abuse as they left the pitch.

And given Hucknall remain unbeaten after five games and second in the league, Graves believes it’s not needed.

He said: “We know we should have won the game on Monday but people have to remember just how well we’ve started.

“If offered second place and to still be unbeaten after five games, we’d have taken that.

“So it’s not nice to hear some of the language being directed at some players as we left the pitch. The mistakes and performances are to be critiqued in the dressing room, not by those who may have had one too many beers.

“It’s not acceptable, and doesn’t help when you’ve got prospective new players watching on and seeing what they might encounter if they sign for us.”

Having seen his side win 1-0 at Barrow two days earlier, Graves was disappointed his side couldn’t manage the Eastwood game as well as on that occasion.

He said: “At Barrow we saw the game out in the end, although we should have been five or six up at the break.

“Against Eastwood we didn’t manage the game in the same way, chucking crosses in late in the game when we should have protected ourselves that bit more.

“But I can’t be too harsh as overall it’s been a good start.”

Hucknall now prepare to host CML South side Holbrook Sports in the FA Vase on Saturday, who have won both of the games they’ve played in the league so far.