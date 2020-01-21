Hucknall boss Andy Graves expects tough test from Teversal

Hucknall boss Andy Graves will take nothing for granted as his side hosts Teversal this weekend.

Their county rivals were the first opponents Hucknall faced after promotion to the EMCL back in August, the match drawn 1-1.

So the the Yellows will be hoping to go one better this time around when Tevie come to Watnall Road on Saturday, the visitors third from bottom of the league on just 15 points.

He said: “It won’t be easy. They were our first opponents at step six and they made it very hard for us there.

“We say it all the time – no games in this division are straightforward. Heanor beat us 4-0 the other week but have then lost the next game and last week drew at Clipstone, which you wouldn’t expect

“But having got back to winning ways last week against Rainworth we’re now keen to build up some momentum again and maintain our strong position in the promotion race.”

The win over Rainworth was a comfortable 4-0 success in which Graves felt his players got back to more their usual selves.

He said: “We were excellent in the first-half in particular, probably something like we were before Christmas. The second-half saw us at about 60 per cent, but it was nice to bounce back after a few had doubted us.

“We actually got a bit of reward for how we’d played at Rainworth where we missed lots of good chances and ended up drawing having also had a man sent off.

“It was a game we should have won so it’s good we were able to on this occasion.”