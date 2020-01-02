Hucknall boss in confident mood ahead of Heanor Town battle

Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves says his side will go into a key clash at Heanor Town on Saturday full of confidence.

The Yellows’ opponents are unbeaten in the league this season and are five points behind leaders Eastwood but with five games in hand, as well as four points and one place behind Hucknall who have played four extra games.

But while Graves isn’t looking at the game in terms of the title, he knows it’s important with regard to Hucknall’s promotion hopes.

He said: “We need to stay in those top four places to go up so it’s another game against a side up there with us that’s very important. We need to consolidate our position rather than go chasing things at this stage.

“Heanor are obviously going well and it’ll be a tough game but we came close against them at our place, only losing the game to a mistake and also not having a lot of key players that we have now available, so we feel we’re a stronger outfit than before.

“It’s about us countering their threats and I feel we are better equipped to do that now.”

Hucknall haven’t played since December 21, with their game at Graham St Prims postponed on Saturday, but Graves feels confident that his team can begin 2020 on a high.

He said: “We looked at our stats from 2019 and we won 74 per cent of our games, so we have good momentum and want to kick on.

“It was frustrating not to play on Saturday, especially as Borrowash’s ground right next door was able to host a game, but my players are fit so I’m not worried in that sense.”