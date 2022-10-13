Hucknall defender Oli Brown has sights set on promotion

Brown was speaking to the club’s social media channels following a 2-0 win over Radford on Wednesday night that pushed the Yellows up to third place in UCL Division One.

Goals in the last 15 minutes from Joe Ashurst and Craig Westcarr did the damage and Brown felt it was a deserved win against a side who hadn’t lost prior to the encounter.

He said: “Radford set up well and have some good individual players we needed to be careful of. We gave a good account of ourselves and need to press on from here.

"Our start to the season was a bit lethargic and we knew that, and Andy [Ingle] made it very clear to us that he wanted more from the team and I think we’re starting to click more as the weeks go on.

"We’ve got a really good setup here now and there’s been a lot of change with lots still to work on, but the team talks are great, everyone listens to each other and it’s really positive right now in the camp.”

Having beaten second-placed Radford and with leaders Aylestone Park to come on Saturday, Brown feels things are picking up at the right time.

He said: “We can’t get ahead ourselves and need to take one step at at time, but it’s a great result tonight and a clean sheet too.