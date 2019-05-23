Hucknall to switch second string emphasis to youth

Hucknall Town are replacing their reserve side with a development squad with emphasis on bringing young players next season.

That will also involve a switch of leagues from Central Midlands to Notts Senior League for their new second string.

Manager Andy Graves explained: “We are pulling our reserve side out of the Central Midlands.

“Due to a personal issue, the week of the cup final, our reserve team manager had to step down.

“So we thought this was an opportunity to make a clean break and go more for youth.

“So we are setting up a development squad and hopefully we will play in the Notts Senior League – that has yet to be sanctioned.

“In our circumstances it make sense to go more for youth. Plus it was a bit ridiculous that our reserve side was travelling more miles than the first team were.

“Having to play at places like Doncaster and Scunthorpe was not ideal.”

He added: “Logistically and football-wise it makes sense to bring young players on and hopefully they’ll make the first team.

“Four or five of the current first team came through our reserves and youth set-up over the years.

“We want more emphasis on that and I am currently speaking to a manager about taking on that mantle.”