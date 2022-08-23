Hucknall Town aim for another three points at Clipstone after dramatic weekend win

Yellows needed every ounce of effort from the squad going into the Birstall clash with injuries still a concern for manager Andy Ingle.

But the boss was left delighted afterwards as Craig Westcarr’s goal gave Hucknall a 1-0 win against a Birstall side who finished the game with only nine men.

Ingle said: "The lads stuck to the game plan and everything we asked of them.

Andy Ingle is pleased to see his Hucknall team in the mix at the top end of the table

"We put pressure on Birstall and the work rate was phenomenal.

"I thought we could have scored a couple more goals

"I thought the ref got it right (on the two Birstall red cards) and I thought we deserved the win.

"The atmosphere was incredible and again I would like to thank the fans".

The win lifted Yellows to fifth but Ingle isn’t taking anything for granted against tonight’s opponents Clipstone, who are down in 19th having lost four of their first five games this season.

He continued: “Anyone can beat anyone in this league so it really doesn't matter where Clipstone are in the table, we need to go about our business in the right way.

"I am just looking for us to perform and if we can get a win, it puts us in the mix towards the top of the table, even though it’s early days.

"We don't look too far ahead and we take one game at a time but being in the mix is the aim at this stage.”

Yellows are also boosted on the injury front with skipper Aaron Short and midfield pair Fin Whyte and Jamie Crawford all back in the squad.

Midfielder Sam Sims is also making good progress and should be back in a couple of weeks.