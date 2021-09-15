Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves demands a reaction from players after FA Vase exit

Hucknall boss Andy Graves - wants reaction.

“I don't know a great deal about Kirby. They play on a 3G pitch which is not ideal, but I just want to see a reaction from the Vase defeat,” said Graves.

“You can have a couple of players having an off day. But not five, six or even seven. They have all put their hands up to it.

“It was very disappointing- it was a poor performance, no excuses. “But everybody held their hands up and we now move on to Saturday.”

He added: “It was definitely our worst performance of the season so faar against Gedling.

“There is money involved in a cup run, but in the grand scheme of things you don't know much a cup run might affect things down the line.

“It is going to be a very long season as it is and the league is the priority. “But we are disappointed to be out so soon as we like a little run in the Vase if we can.”

Similarly to how they had done in the league match between the two sides at the start of the month, Gedling started strongly and earned themselves a comfortable 2-0 lead.