Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves gets his man at last as Joe Butler signs for Yellows

Hucknall Town have boosted their firepower with the capture of striker Joe Butler, ending a chase spanning several seasons.

However, he is cup-tied and won’t be able to play in Saturday’s Buildbase FA Vase first round proper trip to East Midlands Counties League rivals Dunkirk.

“He is going to be a big addition and we are all really pleased,” said manager Andy Graves.

“We’ve rated him for a long while now. His goal-scoring record is good.

“He will score goals. He is a big tall lad who has caused us enough problems over the years, so we know what he can do.

“Joe has come to us via Selston, Arnold and Eastwood. He is a local lad and one we have been trying to sign and have had tabs on for a number of seasons.”

He continued: “Last season it was a decision between us and Selston who he joined on the night we beat them in the Notts Senior Cup quarter-final.

“He chose to go with them and will feel he made the right decision as they won the league. But he would have won a league with us as well.

“He moved on to Arnold, but I don’t think things have quite worked out for him as well as he expected there.

“I don’t think they have been on the best of runs and I was let know that he was back interested and signed him.

“But he can’t play at Dukirk as he has already played in the Vase for Arnold against Shirebrook, but he should be okay for the Ingles game in the League Cup next Wednesday.”

Hucknall may have another new face by the weekend.

“I am hoping to sign a right back with Ethan Green out until after Christmas with his injury,” said Graves.

“So we thought that was a place we needed to strengthen. But this lad is also cup-tied for the weekend.”