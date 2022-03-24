Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves knows there is work still to do to secure play-off place

Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves knows his side must keep their focus.

Town eased past West Bridgford 3-0 in midweek thanks to goals move Joe Ashurst, Craig Westcarr and Grant Ryan.

It leaves them two points clear of Aylestone Park and with a game in hand and their play-off dreams in their own hands with seven games to play.

But Graves knows that the Yellows cannot look too far ahead.

“We keep going in and out of the play-offs at the moment, but it was good to get the three points,” he said.

"Overall, I thought it was fairly comfortable. Had we shown a little bit more composure in front of goal, I think we could’ve had a few more, but we took our chances in the right moments which was pleasing.

“At two-nil, in any game, you can never relax. It was important for us to get the next goal and thankfully Grant got it after coming on, which was good to see.

“We have got seven games left and it is in our hands. We need more points to start to feel like we are getting there.

“We are just focusing on getting as many points as we can and seeing where we end up.

“We have got to be fully switched on and play with the same tempo that we played in the second half this week.

“If we don’t we make things difficult for ourselves. Most of the times when we have slipped up was us contributing to it.

“The opposition haven’t had to work for it and we have to stop switching off and stay focused.

“We are at the nitty gritty end of things now.”

The Yellows have now been victorious in five of their last six United Counties League Division One matches, and have scored at least three goals in four of those wins.

Town face Clifton All Whites on Saturday with Graves knowing full focus will be needed.

“We have got to move on to Saturday now with the same focus, it is not going to be an easy game,” he added.

"They have improved immensely and we have to keep our focus. It is a cliche but we just have to focus on that one game at a time.