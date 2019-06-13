Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves relaxed on lack of new faces

Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves was relaxed over making potential signings ahead of returning to training on Wednesday, 26th June.

Aaron Short is the only major signing so far to replace outgoing skipper Dave Leak. Graves does have players in the pipeline to talk to and look at, but is in no rush as the Yellows look forward to their first East Midlands Counties League campiagn on the high of finishing Central MidlandLeague South champions.

“I spoke to a player last week but unfortunately we can’t go anywhere near him as we found he was on a contract, but I have a couple more I am going to see for pre-season,” said Graves.

“And I have one more I intend to speak to – I only got his number last night. We will see where we are with that one.

“We are not rushing out making signings for the sake of signings. We are happy with what we’ve got and we’ll only add to it as and when quality becomes available.”

Otherwise it is a waiting game for the club right now.

“Graves said: “We are just waiting on conformation from the NSL on which league the development team is going to be in. We’ve been told it’s Division One but we have not had confirmation yet. We are also waiting on news from East Midlands Counties AGM on when we’re likely to start with the first team.”