Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves urges players to keep up work-rate ahead of trip to Lutterworth

Andy Graves wants Hucknall to keep up their work-rate against Lutterworth this weekend.

Town return to action at Lutterworth on Saturday after their home game with Barrow fell foul of fog and frost last weekend.

And Graves knows if the Yellows put in the effort, then their quality will more than likely shine through.

“We will not complicate things at the weekend,” he said. “We go out and ask for the work-rate to be there, if it is then we have the ability.

“It's no good having the quality without the workrate. If we do that then it sets us up with a good platform and it's all I ever ask.

“They will be in trouble with me if the work-rate drops off. The work-rate and tempo has been excellent during the run we have been on.

“That's all that we need to say before kick-off and I can't complain if the effort is there and things go against us.”

Town will be aiming to get back into the play-off places once again after dropping out of the top five at the weekend.

“It will be a tough game at Lutterworth,” added Graves. “They had a dip in form but seem to have hit form again.

“Hopefully we can keep our run going. We want to get back into the play-offs.

“There is still plenty of games yet and all we have to do is keep doing our bit and see what happens elsewhere.

“There's a lot of points between us and Dunkirk and we are looking ahead of us and not behind.”

Town enjoyed a good training session this week with most of the injured players back in contention.

And, although good news, Graves admits it gives him a selection headache.

“We had a good training session last night (Wednesday) and everyone is in high spirits,” said Graves. “It was competitive and most of the players that were injured are coming back now.

“It gives me a headache and players will be disappointed, but that is the nature of football.

“They see the bigger picture of it, you can't be successful really using the same players all the time.