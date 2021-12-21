Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves wants Yellows to keep racking up the points

Hucknall town manager Andy Graves was delighted with his side's first half display as they breezed past Holwell Sports 4-0.

The Yellows drubbed Holwell Sports 4-0 at the weekend to draw level with Kimberley in the final play-off place.

And Graves knows if his side takes care of their own points then the rest will take care of itself.

“We have just got to keep putting points on the board,” said the Town boss.

“We will drop points and others will do the same, but when we have had a blip we have responded quickly and kept our focus.

“We want to put points on those below us so we can look at what is ahead of us and we have started to do that now. We have to be steady, focused and concentrate. We know what is in front of us.

“It is very similar to when we got promoted from the Central Midlands Football League. The Christmas fixtures are the critical ones as the top teams all have to play each other at least once.”

Town are scheduled to face Kimberley on December 28 with Hucknall keen to pull in a Kimberley side who currently have three games in hand.

“If the game goes ahead it will be a good match,” added Graves.

“The league has tightened up at the top and we have stretched away from seventh. It will be an interesting game if it goes ahead.

“The weather is indicating a chance of snow so it is down to if it freezes overnight.

“We have good COVID protocols at the club as well which is picking up cases.

“Fitness wise they haven't played for a bit so we should be ahead of them.”

Town go into the game in great form with Graves believing their first half display in the win at Holwell was the best this season.

“Holwell came into the game with confidence but we were outstanding and I can’t fault anyone,” he added.

“The first half was the best we have played all season. We put the game to bed early.”

“(Craig) Westcarr again showed his class and is forging a good partnership with Matt Brian.