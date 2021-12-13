Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves will not be taking Holwell Sports lightly

Andy Graves knows Hucknall need to be at their best when they face Holwell Sports at the weekend. Town are now three unbeaten and beat Graham St Prims 5-2 in their last match.

The promotion-chasing Yellows travel to Sports with Graves knowing his side will have to be on their game to come away with victory.

“We can’t take them lightly because anyone can beat anyone in this league,” said Graves.

“It sounds like a stuck record, but you just cannot take anything for granted.

“If you switch off you will concede. Some big teams lost on Saturday, but that is football for you.”

Town go into the game on the back of a 5-2 win at Graham St Prims, who spent most of the match playing with ten-men after a red card for deliberate handball.

It was a performance which left Graves content as Hucknall extended their unbeaten run to three games.

“It was a good win on Saturday,” added Graves. “They were down to 10 men early, but we didn’t cope with that for 20 minutes.

“Once we sorted ourselves out we got two up.

“I said at half time that they wouldn’t give in. We came out sloppy and conceded a goal, but that actually woke us up and then we started passing and played the football we needed to do.

“We hit the bar, had some cleared off the line - it could have been more but we are not greedy.