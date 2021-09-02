Hucknall Town boss angry as sloppy errors prove to be costly once again

Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves knows his side must sharpen up.

The Yellows rescued a 3-3 draw at home to Gedling on Wednesday after trailing 3-0 inside the first 20 minutes.

Town conceded three times within seven minutes after hitting the self-destruct button.

It left the Town chief angry at the nature of the three goals shipped by his boys.

“The first ten mins we got a bit comfortable because we had three good chances and didn’t take any.

“Then in the space of ten minutes we imploded with silly mistakes. We did not track back for the first, the second was a free-kick and the third goal we were under no pressure and passed to one of their players instead of clearing.

“They were all preventable goals and I had a go at half-time, the lads responsible put their hands up.

“We said we had to at least win the second half even then we created chances to win the game, but we are not putting the ball in. Sloppiness is costing us.”

“The tempo was fine in the second half, but we were put on the back foot by individual errors and we have to cut them out.

“They don’t mean to do it and all I can do is work on attitude and work-rate. It is frustrating because we feel it is another game we should have won and let ourselves down.”

Graves however was left pleased by the fight shown by his players in rescuing a point.

“We have got to bounce back on Saturday and see where we are,” he added.

“We didn't lose though, which we could have done. They showed the character. I asked for it in the second half and got it, so I can’t complain.

“I thank the crowd because they could have got on the players’ backs but they didn’t. I take responsibility but errors are costing us.”

Josh Thornton put the visitors ahead on 11 minutes, before Greg Tempest doubled the lead four minutes later.

Ruben Wiggins-Thomas smashed home on 17 minutes to leave Hucknall reeling.

Craig Westcarr pulled a goal back on 33 minutes from the penalty spot, before Town scored a minute before half-time and midway through the second half.