Hucknall Town boss delighted with graft as winning streak goes on

Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves is delighted with the depth of his squad.

Grant Ryan scored twice while Joe Ashurst netted his ninth goal of the season in a convincing victory for the Yellows, which was secured in front of almost 250 supporters.

Having made a number of enforced changes to the starting XI following Tuesday night’s Nottinghamshire Senior Cup tie, Graves was pleased with another positive result.

The Town boss said: “I was really impressed with our work rate today. The pitch was quite heavy due to the rain we’ve had which meant we had to work particularly hard to break them [St Andrews] down.

“I was quite surprised about how strong and big their players were across the pitch, but I thought we coped with them really well all the way through. Had we been a bit more ruthless in front of goal, we might’ve had a few more too.

“Given that we had to make a few changes, I was really pleased with the clean sheet. Jordy [Phillips] and Lenny [Jenkins] were both solid at centre-half, Cayne [Maxwell] came in and played really well at right-back, and young Louis [Kinnerley] was steady again at left-back.

“I can’t criticise any of the lads today because I thought they all put a really good shift in. I know I’m asking for a lot of patience with some players in terms of game time, but I think the depth of our squad is fantastic.”

From their ten home league matches so far this term, Hucknall have collected a very respectable 23 points. As the halfway point of the 2021/22 campaign approaches, Graves is delighted that his side currently possess one of the best home records in the division.

“I hope no team looks forward to playing us whether we’re at home or on the road,” he stated. “We obviously want to win every game and would love to keep this run going.

“The crowd were great again today, and we’ve had some great numbers through the turnstiles recently. We really appreciate their support because they often help to get us over the line in games.