Hucknall Town boss disappointed after finding out Kimberley game was off via twitter

Phil Henry (pictured on the left alongside manager Andy Graves) says upcoming games are key for Hucknall Town.

Town had been due to face their play-off rivals at Watnall Road before the game was called off hours before kick-off due to COVID in the Kimberley camp.

The Yellows boss was left unhappy with the nature of the abandonment after having found out that the game was off via twitter.

“It was disappointing that the game didn't take place,” said Graves. “We were on a bit of a run again.

“It gave us a day off so that is a positive. We had a couple of COVID cases, though we would have carried on like we have in the last few weeks. We had six players out when we played Radford.

“It is disappointing to have found out the game was off via twitter and that it was so late, but we move on now.

“I thought they might have let us know officially but there we go and we move on to the next game.”

Attention now turns to the trip to bogey side Gedling on January 4.

“It is an interesting month ahead with COVID and weather shaking things up,” added Graves. “We need to put a run together and put more points between the teams behind us.

“We want to get the play-off places sorted. It will be interesting for the teams at the top.

“Hinckley are on a roll at the top, we just want to get the play-off place consolidated first of all.

“We just have to concentrate on Gedling first of all and hopefully the game will be on. It will be a tough one because we seem to struggle against them for whatever reason.

Town will train on New Year's Day morning after the players opted to get together.

Graves also confirmed the club’s COVID cases would be back from isolation.

“I gave the players the option and they wanted to train,” added Graves. “It is a bit different this year with people not going out in the same way as usual.

“I’m sure there will be a couple of drop-outs with headaches or whatever.