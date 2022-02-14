Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves believes his side's quality shone through on their way to victory. He wants his players to cut out the costly errors though.

Town got the better of Ingles 3-2 at the weekend after having come from behind.

They trailed after just six minutes when Jordan Phillips misjudged his challenge on Aboo Younis.

“It was a penalty,” said Graves,” he did not stand up like I keep asking and the player went down.

“We talked on Saturday about cutting the silly mistakes out.

“Nobody is beating us and outplaying us, it is our own silly mistakes that are costing us.

“Cut them out and we will be in a good place.”

Two goals from Craig Westcarr ensured that Andy Graves’ side led at the break, before Oliver Brown found the net in the second half.

But they were left hanging on after a controversial penalty allowed Ingles back into it.

“We were comfortable at 3-1 and then they get a penalty that I just don't understand,” added Graves.

“Some of the decisions going against us are baffling, it's like we've run over a black cat.

“He has shot five yards wide before there is even any contact with the keeper.

“We could have thrown it away with that decision. It’s three penalties against us in two games and we are not getting the rub of the green.

“They change the course of the game.”

But Graves was delighted with the character shown by his players as they returned to winning ways.

It leaves Town just outside the play-offs but knowing they will overtake Radford if they win their game in hand.

“It was not an easy play to go and the pitch was not pretty,” said Graves.

“It was windy and a leveller, but the players showed character.

“Everyone that hasn't been involved for a few weeks stood up and I can't complain about that.”

Hucknall host West Bridgford at the weekend with Graves warning his players to stay focused.

“It's one game at a time and we are not getting carried away or knocked off our stride if we lose,” he said.

“We need to keep our focus and not look ahead. We have a tough April coming up so we need to pick up some points before then.

“Our focus is just getting the points and seeing where we are.

“West Bridgford won't be a gimme and we will have to work for it.